First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

First Financial Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 14th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

