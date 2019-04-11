First Command Bank Buys 168 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $62,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $107,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,206.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $836.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

