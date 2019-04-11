FireEye (FEYE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Low demand for its appliance hardware is hurting FireEye. Shorter-length contracts remain a concern, which, despite generating higher margins compared with three-year contracts, adversely impact near-term top-line growth. Moreover, growing competition is also making us cautious about FireEye’s near-term prospects. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, FireEye is gaining customer accounts and increasing penetration of existing customers, which is driving revenue growth. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s first-quarter earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. FireEye has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $217.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $932,000.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 501,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $847,146.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock worth $3,479,941. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

