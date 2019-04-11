Fire Lotto (FLOT) Hits Market Cap of $305,476.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $305,476.00 and approximately $96,450.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00519459 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00063707 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000299 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003530 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

