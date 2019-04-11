Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) Announces Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS FTGFF remained flat at $$2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.30.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

