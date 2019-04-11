Financial Survey: Quidel (QDEL) versus Fluoropharma Medical (FPMI)

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Fluoropharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quidel and Fluoropharma Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 0 1 4 1 3.00 Fluoropharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quidel presently has a consensus price target of $72.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Quidel’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quidel is more favorable than Fluoropharma Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and Fluoropharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 14.20% 31.73% 14.87% Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Quidel has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluoropharma Medical has a beta of 3.76, suggesting that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quidel and Fluoropharma Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $522.28 million 4.88 $74.18 million $2.82 22.90 Fluoropharma Medical N/A N/A -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Fluoropharma Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Quidel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Fluoropharma Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quidel beats Fluoropharma Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. It also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, the company offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, it provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, the company offers AmpliVue hand-held molecular diagnostic assay platform for the detection of the pathogen; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, leading universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Fluoropharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

