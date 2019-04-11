Financial Survey: OptimizeRx (OPRX) & MMRGlobal (MMRF)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMRGlobal has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OptimizeRx and MMRGlobal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $21.21 million 7.18 $230,000.00 $0.05 251.80 MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

OptimizeRx has higher revenue and earnings than MMRGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and MMRGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx 1.07% 2.61% 2.09% MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of MMRGlobal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OptimizeRx and MMRGlobal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 MMRGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.86%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than MMRGlobal.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats MMRGlobal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It has a strategic partnership with Patient Connect to deliver real-time messaging at point-of-care in Europe. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

MMRGlobal Company Profile

MMRGlobal, Inc., through its subsidiary, MyMedicalRecords, Inc., provides online personal health records (PHRs) and storage solutions for consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retailers, professional organizations, and affinity groups in the United States. The company's solutions enable individuals and families to access their medical records and other documents, such as birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, and wills using Internet. It offers MyMedicalRecords, a secure Web-based PHR system, which transmits and stores documents, images, and voice mail messages in the system using various methods, such as fax, voice, and file upload. The company also provides MyESafeDepositBox, an online secure document storage system designed to provide online storage for medical records; MMRPro, an integrated scanning and web-based document management solution for healthcare professionals; and private-label PHR and MyEsafeDepositBox storage solutions. MMRGlobal, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

