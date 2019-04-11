Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 5.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5,741.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.18. 675,256 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/financial-services-advisory-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-etf-usmv.html.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.