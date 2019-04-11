Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,338,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 677,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 677,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 604,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FISI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

