Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 264.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Fidus Investment worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 35,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/fidus-investment-corp-fdus-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp.html.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.