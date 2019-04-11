Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,348,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $93.87 and a 12-month high of $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,656,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

