Ferrexpo (FXPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $291.00

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 289.40 ($3.78), with a volume of 1057461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 288.20 ($3.77).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FXPO shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 289.71 ($3.79).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25.

In related news, insider Christopher Mawe purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £6,296.34 ($8,227.28).

About Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

