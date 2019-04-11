Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

Shares of MS opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

