Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

AMP opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.91.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

