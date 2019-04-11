Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 172,812 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,812 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Progressive worth $40,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 306,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Progressive by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,273,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,463,000 after purchasing an additional 850,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,832,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $871,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,012,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $182,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,100 shares of company stock worth $7,722,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

