Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.52% of Carriage Services worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 737,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 268,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.92 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

