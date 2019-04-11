FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.5% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 30,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 73,611 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 19,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,950 shares of company stock valued at $35,170,622. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.19.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $266.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

