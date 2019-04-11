Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 646,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,492,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.44. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.10 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

