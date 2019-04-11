Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Receives GBX 167.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.83 ($2.19).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Faroe Petroleum to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Get Faroe Petroleum alerts:

In other news, insider Brent Cheshire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,360.25).

FPM stock opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.10) on Monday. Faroe Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 112.20 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 177.20 ($2.32).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Faroe Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faroe Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.