Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

