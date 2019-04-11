Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

