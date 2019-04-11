Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 131.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

In other news, Director Donald L. Evans purchased 40,000 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.82 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. On average, analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

XOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Imperial Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Williams Capital set a $9.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

