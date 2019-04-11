Extended Stay America Target of Unusually High Options Trading (STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 170 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

STAY opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.52 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $34,578,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 54.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,627 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $20,873,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 892,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

