EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Receives $99.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.70.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.09. 22,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,810. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 1.83.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $142.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $108,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 90,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $7,172,720.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,507 shares of company stock valued at $37,454,557. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 160.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 777.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.