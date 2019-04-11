Evolus (EOLS) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.51. 989,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,192,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Evolus from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 5.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $12,289,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $4,511,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Evolus by 87.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

