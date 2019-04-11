Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.31.

VRTX traded down $5.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.12. 1,971,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,192. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $396,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,749 shares of company stock valued at $38,583,925 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

