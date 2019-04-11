Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.31.
VRTX traded down $5.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.12. 1,971,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,192. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.64.
In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total value of $396,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,749 shares of company stock valued at $38,583,925 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,583,156 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
