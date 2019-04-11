Essentia (ESS) Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, Essentia has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $989,555.00 and $404,722.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.35 or 0.12640394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,901,780 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

