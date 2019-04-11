Equity BancShares (EQBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $454.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,972 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 45.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

