Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cerner Co.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerner in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

CERN stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,078,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

