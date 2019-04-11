Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ LOGC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.66. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,255,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,716,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

