Equinox Gold (EQX) Price Target Raised to C$1.60

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of $696.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.