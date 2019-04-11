Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.65.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI stock opened at C$5.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $917.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.68. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.14 and a twelve month high of C$7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 728,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,874,124.57.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.