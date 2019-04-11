Engie (ENGIY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Engie has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

