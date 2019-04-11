EnerSys (ENS) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 6,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $5,193,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 117,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1,227.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,696,672.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,001.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $68.41 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. William Blair raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

