Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Director Benjamin Eshleman III Sells 66,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 66,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $240,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Eshleman III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Benjamin Eshleman III sold 33,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $121,110.00.

UUUU stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,362,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 349,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/energy-fuels-inc-uuuu-director-benjamin-eshleman-iii-sells-66000-shares-of-stock.html.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.