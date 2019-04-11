Encana Corp (ECA) Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,904,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,864,561 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $120,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Encana by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Encana by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 278,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Encana by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 271,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,359,000 after buying an additional 5,428,023 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Encana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Encana in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Encana from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised Encana from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,244.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,547.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

