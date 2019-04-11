Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Emerson is well positioned to benefit from favorable global industrial end markets, as its core businesses hold dominant positions in markets tied to energy efficiency and infrastructure spending. The company expects that growing Maintenance, Repair and Operations projects and stronger air conditioning demand will boost its revenues in the quarters ahead. This, along with cost-reduction moves, lower corporate taxes and greater operational efficacy will drive its profitability. In the past three months, Emerson's shares have outperformed the industry. However, escalating costs might continue to hurt its margins. Also, a weak cash position and headwinds in currency translation might be detrimental. Moreover, frequent acquisitions are a distraction for management and can impact organic growth over the long term.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

