Elliot Coin Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Elliot Coin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elliot Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $403.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elliot Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001137 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000234 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000826 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 21,093,137 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot . The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elliot Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

