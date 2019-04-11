Elite (1337) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Elite has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Elite coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Elite has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1,011.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00023038 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002206 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00117261 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Elite

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,192,695,689 coins and its circulating supply is 26,390,342,574 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

