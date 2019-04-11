Electrovaya (EFL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) rose 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 283,730 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 91,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.53.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

