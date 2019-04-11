Electrocomponents (ECM) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ECM. UBS Group raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 721.88 ($9.43).

Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 604.07 ($7.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 779.20 ($10.18).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

