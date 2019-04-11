Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Electrameccanica Vehicles to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -1,293.82% -100.26% -72.74% Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors -52.16% 8.63% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 1 0 2.50 Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors 668 1704 1912 125 2.34

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.27%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 -$7.74 million -8.49 Electrameccanica Vehicles Competitors $65.61 billion $3.33 billion 6.89

Electrameccanica Vehicles’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles rivals beat Electrameccanica Vehicles on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

