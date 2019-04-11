EDRCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $180,801.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $180,801.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00031320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

