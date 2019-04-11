Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 37,125 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of CVS Health worth $47,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after buying an additional 659,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5,579.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $721,192,000 after buying an additional 9,000,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 37,125 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-purchases-37125-shares-of-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.