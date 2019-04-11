Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $559,000. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,116,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2,076.7% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $111.90. 4,254,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,810. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

