Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,310 Shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period.

DEX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,859. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is an increase from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

