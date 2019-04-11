Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (EEMV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

EEMV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.46. ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MIN VOLAT has a twelve month low of $980.00 and a twelve month high of $1,213.06.

