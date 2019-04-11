Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,728 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,153,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 766.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,571,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,284,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 11,729,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,717,691. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $58.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,728 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/edge-wealth-management-llc-buys-1728-shares-of-ishares-core-msci-emerging-markets-etf-iemg.html.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.