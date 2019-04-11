EDC Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $979,211.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DDEX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005555 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00024290 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013208 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00141311 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00009254 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

