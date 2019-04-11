Edap Tms (EDAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.15

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 4060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

The company has a market cap of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms SA will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edap Tms stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

